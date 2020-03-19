The answer [to a question posed by another Letter to the Editor] is an unquestionable yes.
The President's unassumingly sense of urgency on our country’s well-being and his unwillingness to understand and listen to scientists, along with fully fund and staff agencies meant to respond and to give a proper response to the COVID-19 virus or any other major medical or catastrophic events, was lack luster at best!
When China shuts down a city of more than 5 million people just like that, this event should have alarmed the entire world! China does NOT do that! NO COUNTRY DOES THAT!
This should have been a giant signal that we'd better find out what’s going on and start preparing now!
Then when a president gets on national television and says pray to keep this off our borders, we will be fine is also crazy! Now, ff that’s not enough, our President gets on national television and says we have 15 infected people that he brought here and sent unprepared responders to greet them, without the proper training or equipment, I might add, that caused further spread, and says soon we will have just 10 and then ZERO, I quote this, infected people!
The president also determined IT WILL just disappear just like that! If that not enough, our President tells a major campaign rally not to worry, it’s a Democratic hoax, and Republicans say this just something DEMOCRATS want to use to take down the president!
Really, this virus is affecting everyone in every zip code! That’s just plain crazy!
Now our hospital personnel and first responders, along with their families, are at a much greater risk! This is not OK by any means. This is incredibly irresponsible!
I don’t care what party affiliation you’re from. It’s just incompetence not to have started getting ready for this, period! Lester Shields should be ashamed of himself, at the age of 69, and one of the most vulnerable groups involved in this pandemic, AS ITS Clinton area medical staff that will oversee his care and his families care should any of them become infected by this highly contagious virus!
Yes, we should have been better prepared for these people on the front line of this pandemic!
I hope and yes, I do pray, that our front-lines will be able to protect themselves and their families from any infected people they help and willing serve during this outbreak. That YES, we should have been fully engaged in to become fully prepared for!
Kathleen Colpoys
Clinton, Iowa
