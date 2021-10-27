This is to support Les Shields as a write-in candidate for At-Large Council member.
Three of the most important qualities for a council position are knowledge of the community, experience in the service to the community and a deep commitment to that community. With 32 1/2 years as a Clinton Police officer, volunteer work with boards, commissions and other service organizations, Les fulfills all these qualities.
Les has been a board member and is now president of the Clinton County Development Association (2013 to present). He was appointed to the Clinton Zoning Board of Adjustment (2007 to 2013) and served four years as board president. He served on the Clinton Airport Commission (2007 to 2009) including two years as Commission Chairman.
Les served as an elected Clinton School board member, one year as Board president (1987 to 1990 and 1999 to 2005). He also was on the 1st Gateway Credit Union board, at least three years as Chairman (1991 to 1997).
In community service groups, Les served on the Board of Riverboat Days (1981 to 1988), was one of the first men invited to serve on the Advisory Board of the YWCA Women's Shelter (1987 to 1990) and in the mid 1980's was a co-founder of Gateway League Against Alcohol and Drugs (GLAAD), the group that started the Gateway After Prom that is enjoyed by our prom-goers to this day.
More recently, Les was active in Vision 8, including its project to rehabilitate the Riverfront Bandshell (2012 to 2014). Les is committed to the community and well informed on our need for economic development, excited about upcoming opportunities for new commercial and industrial investment as well as the new housing developments recently completed and more in progress or planned.
He also has not forgotten those days in the '80s when we had serious alcohol, drug and crime problems, and he helped to organize the GLAAD programs for teenagers. He is just as aware of the opioid and crime issues all communities, including Clinton, are facing today.
Through his many years on the streets as a police officer, Les is well aware of our community in particular, the need for better paying jobs and education and training for those jobs, services and counseling, for mental health as well as addictions, and neighborhood improvements in some locations.
I worked with Les in GLAAD, and also Vision 8, and have known him for years. For a dedicated, hard-working and well-informed councilman, write in "Les Shields" for At-Large and be sure to also completely fill in the oval shapes beside his name.
Sincerely,
Beverly A. Hermann
Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.