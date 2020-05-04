I'm stunned by the governor's remarks regarding the recent death of packing house workers. Why are corporate pigs more important than people?
I live in a packing house town in Siouxland. Maybe you live in one, too. My immigrant neighbors are essential workers. They are not disposable! They're the lifeblood of our community. They need our solidarity.
They need:
*a strong, statewide shelter in place order
*mandatory testing for all employees in all plants
*proper health/safety equipment including PPE's and proper social distancing policies throughout the plant
*immediate plant closures upon virus detection
*continued pay and health coverage during closure
*workers compensation for infected workers
I'm a proud member of Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement. We've had enough of the governor's infectious policies that put profit over the health and safety of our communities. We know we need an infusion of compassion, care and organized community action to lead us out of this crisis. The governor will be no help. It's up to us. Like the brave community and civic leaders in Waterloo, we can build a people powered, movement strong enough to bring about the essential changes we demand and deserve!
Tom Mohan, Iowa CCI Board President
South Sioux City, Nebraska
