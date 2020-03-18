To Our YWCA Family,
In these uncertain times, the on-going need to provide essential services for the most vulnerable in our community is what guides us. The health and safety of our community and all we serve is our top priority.
Over the past 105 years, YWCA Clinton has recognized and met the changing needs of our community. In times of trouble and despair, YWCA Clinton has been there. Today, we are met with another challenge, a challenge that together, we are certain we will overcome.
YWCA Clinton staff are working together diligently to best support the most pressing and essential needs in our community. First and foremost, we must ensure that healthcare workers, first-responders and essential service providers are able to perform their duties to keep us safe. These families need safe and reliable childcare. The YWCA will be there for them and their children. We will continue to offer Childcare Services through our two YWCA Children’s Center locations as well as K-5 Care.
In addition to these vital programs, YWCA Clinton will continue to provide critical social services to vulnerable populations including our homeless and near homeless individuals and families.
As of March 17th, due to the Governor’s mandate, we have closed our fitness center and pool until further notice.
We will continue to communicate with our YWCA family, providing updates via Facebook and our website at www.ywcaclinton.org. We are closely monitoring this fluid situation and will assess next steps as more information comes to light.
YWCA Clinton is committed to be there for those who need us most. We ask that you join us in this effort to assist our community in this time of need, and continue to invest in your membership so that we can maintain all of our vital programs for those most in need or make a donation if you are so inclined to do so.
We are in this together! Thank you for your continued patience, understanding and support as we weather and overcome this challenge together.
Many thanks,
Shannon Sander-Welzien
YWCA Executive Director
