To Our YWCA Family,
The health and safety of our YWCA family, community and all we serve continues to be at the forefront of all we do. YWCA Clinton staff are working together diligently to best support the most pressing and essential needs in our community.
Throughout this epidemic, YWCA Children Center staff have been working to ensure that healthcare workers, first-responders and our essential service providers have safe and reliable childcare. We have maintained these services throughout the epidemic and will continue to offer Childcare Services through our two YWCA Children’s Center locations as well as K-5 Care. We are currently accepting enrollment for summer camp and have childcare openings for those in need.
YWCA Clinton has continued to provide critical social services to vulnerable populations including our homeless and near homeless individuals and families. We expect the needs to increase and YWCA Clinton will be there for our community.
As of May 1, 2020, the Governor has proclaimed fitness centers may open at 50%. Pools may open on May 15, 2020. YWCA Clinton will not re-open on those dates, but we have made a tentative plan for a slow, phased re-opening of our fitness facilities beginning on May 11, 2020. Full details on YWCA Clinton re-opening dates and guidelines are highlighted on page two.
We will continue to communicate with our YWCA family, providing updates via Facebook and our website at www.ywcaclinton.org. With the health & safety of our YWCA Family as our priority, we will continue to closely monitor this fluid situation and will assess needed changes in programming on an ongoing basis.
As always, all of us at YWCA Clinton are committed to be there for those who need us most. If you would like to assist us in our efforts, and are able to do, please consider making a donation. Every dollar stays in our community to assist those most in need.
Our hearts are warmed by all the kindness and compassion that our community has shown in this time of need.
We truly are in this together! Thank you for your continued patience, understanding and support. We miss you all, and hope to see you soon, safe and healthy!
Many thanks,
Shannon Sander-Welzien
YWCA Executive Director
