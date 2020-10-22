YWCA Clinton is on a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families and strengthen communities.
For more than 20 years, we have set aside one week in October as a Week Without Violence – a week to raise awareness and engage action to end the broad spectrum of violence – as part of a global movement with World YWCA to end violence against women and girls.
At YWCA Clinton, we know that not all violence is acknowledged or responded to equally and that some victims go unrecognized altogether. That is why we focus on ending gender-based violence, including domestic violence, intimate partner violence, sexual assault, trafficking, and harassment.
According to YWCA.Org, 1 in 4 women will experience domestic violence and, on average, more than three women are murdered by their partners in the United Sates every day.
Out of every 1,000 cases of rape, 57 lead to an arrest, 11 are referred to prosecutors, and only seven lead to a felony conviction.
One in three girls is a victim of physical, verbal, or emotional abuse in the United States.
Victims of domestic violence lose about eight million days of paid work per year because of the violence that they experienced.
We are not immune to this problem in our community. In our area alone, 106 families are experiencing homelessness because of gender-based violence with 131 children currently without a home as a result of this issue.
Many of us personally know someone or know of someone that has been impacted by violence. Survivors have shared their stories and experiences with others, hoping to help develop strategies to address the multiple challenges that they face.
During this week's Week Without Violence, YWCA Clinton would like to invite you to acknowledge that gender-based violence impacts the lives of countless women and their families that are within our community. We invite community members to sign a pledge acknowledging how gender-based violence impacts our community and committing to dedicate time to raise awareness about this issue.
Survivors of gender-based violence are an expansive and diverse group. Their lives and safety are important to me, even if their lives are different from my own. I pledge to be a part of the solution - a solution that starts with acknowledgment, awareness, and support.
Kathy Hand, co-president, YWCA Clinton Board of Directors
