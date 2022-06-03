United States school shootings: 288; Mexico, eight; South Africa, six; India, 5.
You get the picture. I could name 16 more countries — all other countries are in the single digits.
Why is this? Oh, maybe the semi-automatic rifles available to anyone when they turn 18? I’d say yes! Plus the fact that young men ages 15 to 25 are the largest category that perpetrates these hideous crimes.
This is substantiated by a New York Times article of June 3, 2022, where two professors, Jillian Peterson, a criminal justice professor, and Frank T. McAndrew, a Knox College psychology professor who studies mass shootings, said almost all of the young killers were motivated by a need to prove themselves. These guys feel like losers and have been bullied. They most likely have played video games where you wipe out people by shooting them. These young men go to the places of least resistance: schools, churches, movie theaters and grocery stores.
Our senators need to pass bills for:
1. Background checks.
2. Red flag laws.
3. No permission to buy guns until 21.
This simply has to end in the “Land of the Free” and the “Home of the Brave”.
Marilee Hilgendorf, Clinton
