RiverChor Community Choir will begin rehearsals on Monday, September 11, from 7:00-9:00 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 400 5th Ave S, in Clinton. Singers of high school age and up are invited to join the group in preparation for the fall concert, entitled “Heaven, Somewhere”, which will be on Sunday, November 12, 2:00pm at Zion Lutheran Church, 439 3rd Ave S, in Clinton.
The choir, established in 2004, draws from the Gateway Area of Iowa and Illinois, including Clinton, DeWitt, Low Moor, Fulton, and Morrison. The group is under the direction of Karl Wolf, with Christine Holmer on the piano. For more information, visit https://RiverChor.org
