During the month of June, it is time for celebration for the LGBTQ+ individuals in our lives. It is also a time to acknowledge the struggles and tribulations that the members of the LGBTQ+ community face.
Those in the LGBTQ+ community face a lot of discrimination, societal pressures, stigma, physical and emotional abuse, rejection and/or shame from family and/or friends. All these factors may play a part in reasons why someone from the LGBTQ+ community may turn to drugs, alcohol, and/or gambling. According to the Addiction Center, an estimated 20 to 30% of the LGBTQ+ community uses substances or alcohol, compared to about 9% the population as a whole.
Using substances and/or alcohol can be a way of self-medicating against all the negativity that a person faces on an everyday basis. The rate of addiction in the LGBTQ+ population is concerning and it is important for everyone to know the resources available to receive help. ASAC is proud to support the LGBTQ+ community and provide individual and group substance use and problem gambling disorder treatment for all in need.
June is Pride month and we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community. We also support and celebrate those seeking the road to substance use recovery! Finding the right treatment and support is important to a person’s recovery. ASAC can help.
For more information on substance use and problem gambling treatment services provided through ASAC, contact info@asac.us or call (319) 390-4611.
To learn more, go to https://www.addictioncenter.com/addiction/lgbtq/
Derek Kennedy,
Area Substance Abuse Council Outpatient Treatment Counselor
