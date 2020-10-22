It’s simple to express one's opinion. It’s kinda fun to “put in our two cents worth.” It’s easy to talk the talk and thankfully we have Chief Deputy Steve Diesch to walk the walk.
Dutifully serving our Clinton County Sheriff’s Office for over two decades, Steve has immeasurable experience in all facets of county law enforcement. Experience that not only includes time on patrol, but overseeing the jail and as Chief Deputy administering a $5.2 million budget in a fiscally sound, efficient manner. That’s good news for taxpayers.
As a husband, father, grandfather and dedicated public servant, Steve is widely known as a person of integrity conducting himself with honesty, openness and humility… all of which are in short supply in political arenas today. Those attributes are good news for those of us who expect and deserve a high standard from our Clinton County sheriff.
Steve Diesch is a people person, yet a reserved sort of individual that does what he says he’ll do. A law enforcement professional with the necessary skills to ask the right questions, analyze the answers, provide solutions and make the difficult decisions.
This is a critically important position we as voters will decide. Be an informed, educated voter. Each of their law enforcement backgrounds are vastly different as pointed out in a recent letter by retired Chief Deputy Kevin Cain.
I encourage you to join me and support the most qualified, best suited for the position candidate: Steve Diesch for Clinton County sheriff.
Dan Waters, Clinton
