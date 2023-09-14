I am walking in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s because it is very personal for me. I had 2 grandparents that both had dementia. At the time I didn’t know much about the disease and what resources were available. They have both passed from this awful disease.
My grandpa went out to get milk one day. He ended up 3 counties over and couldn’t find his way home. A sheriff escorted him home that day. They lived only 5 minutes from the local Walmart. That is where he was headed that day. That was the catalyst for my family taking action and finding placement for both of them. Both he and his wife, my grandma, had dementia. My family was in a position where they needed to make decisions very quickly. The family ended up finding placement for them in a long term care facility.
I started working in senior care after those events in my family. I realized how many people are providing care for loved ones with this disease. It’s way bigger than I realized. That is why I walk. I want to help raise awareness and funding to fight Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Please join us for the Clinton Walk to End Alzheimer’s. When: Saturday, September 23rd registration starts at 8am and Opening ceremony at 9am. Walk to start after at 9:20am.
