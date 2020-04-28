What will we as a nation have learned once the COVID-19 virus has subsided to the point we will all have to live in a new “normal” way of life?
Will our federal government have learned the importance of expert knowledge concerning science and medicine knows no political party?
That the closure of a business affects the common worker far worse than its shareholders?
Will our captains of industry try to embrace the notion that bringing back to our shores goods that were once made in the U.S. has a more beneficial outcome to the nation than leaving our fate in the hands of a foreign land that is vulnerable to its manufacturing base being shutdown or slowed due to a natural or man made catastrophe? Will they learn the importance of their workers’ health and understand that how the cost of staying open for business and closing temporarily is dependent on if their workers have to choose between their health or a paycheck?
Will the drug industry also learn the importance of on-shore manufacturing when possible instead of leaving the lives of our citizens dependent on their medications subject to a weakened foreign supply chain?
Will we as a nation more fully understand the importance of our first responders? How many of us can truly say that they are willing to charge into a full frontal attack by an unseen enemy armed with nothing more than latex gloves, a paper gown, a cloth or plastic face shield for protection?
Will our citizenry learn to protect others as well as themselves when they show symptoms of illness? Is that trip to the store, restaurant or movie theater such a priority that the potential of infecting someone else is not of your concern?
The time will come that we will realize that all of the safety guidelines put into place to fight this pandemic were effective to a point that they should be used as a guideline for any future widespread virus. But we must ask ourselves, would we much rather just simply stay home and take care of ourselves when we are ill or do we want to relive the life of product shortages, business closures, unemployment and domestic house arrest?
Joel Butz, Clinton
