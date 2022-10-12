When Clinton Mayor, Scott Maddasion read the proclamation for the city to be a peaceful community with a theme “Living Peace 365” on March 8, 2022, the excitement was there, but little was known what the outcome would look like.
In collaboration with many stalwart peace messengers including the Clinton Peace Coalition, MLK Jr. Celebration Team, Discovery Center, Sisters of St. Francis, Clinton Human Rights Commission, and local first responders that include the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Clinton Police Department, and Clinton Fire Department.
Additional partners are the Clinton Community College Diversity Team, Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Clinton, Clinton Public Library, the YWCA Racial Justice Hallmark Team, the Clinton School District and the Clinton LumberKings. Many good things are on the horizon.
In the short time since the proclamation, there have been a myriad of projects that have begun and are on the calendar. Upcoming or pending items include:
Oct. 20: Blood drive hosted by the EICC Nursing Club, and the YWCA Diversity Book Club meets from 12-1 p.m. Clinton Community College Library or via Zoom, this month discussing “Begin Again” by Eddie Glaude, Jr.
Oct. 25: A fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. at the North Second Street Pizza Hut.
Nov. 15: The fundraiser is again at the North Second Street Pizza Hut from 5-7 p.m.
Nov. 20:A Bowl-a-thon from 1-3 p.m. at the Plaza Bowl.
Nov. 23: Peace and Justice Nominations are due.
Dec. 10: Paint a holiday peace ornament at Rainbow Pottery at a time to be determined.
Jan. 15: The 34th annual MLK Jr. Celebration event will be from 1:30-3 p.m. at Clinton Community College with the Peace and Justice recipient(s) recognized.
Today, you can see the visual celebration of Living Peace 365 on banners displayed on Fourth, Fifth and Sixth avenues south. They will be displayed until Nov. 22.
You are welcome to join any of the above activities or to extend your support, contact Mardell Mommsen Flippen at Clinton Community College at 563-244-7006.
Living Peace 365
