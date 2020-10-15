As we approach the Nov. 3 general election, the Clinton Herald newsroom has been busy interviewing local candidates to find out their views on issues, why they want to run for office, and the unique experience each one brings to the race.
The first part of that work will be published in the Clinton Herald on Saturday in our Voter’s Guide. Local candidate profiles will be included in that section including the races for Clinton County Sheriff, Clinton County Treasurer, Clinton County Supervisor, and the District 97 and 98 seats in the Iowa House of Representatives.
The following week, the Clinton Herald will run a series of editorials on our Opinion page in which we take a deeper look at local issues and how candidates plan to address them if they are elected. In a change from previous election years, we have decided not to endorse candidates in each race, but instead will write about which candidate we believe is the best when it comes to a particular issue.
Our intent is to present a clear picture of each candidate who has stepped forward to represent local constituents at the local, state and federal levels.
