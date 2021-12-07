Tis the season for giving. What will you buy for your loved ones this holiday season?
Most people have a child or two on their list this year. Did you know that some adults reported giving lottery tickets to youth under the age of 21 as gifts? Many young people report that they were around 9 to 11 years of age when they first gambled. Gambling? It may seem like it is an innocent form of entertainment but it can have negative and long-lasting consequences.
The 2020 Iowa Lottery Sales Report shows that Clinton County sold more scratch tickets in the months of May and December. Many youths are exposed to the availability of different avenues of gambling, especially scratch-off lottery tickets. The National Council on Problem Gambling identified that early gambling experiences, which include lottery tickets, are risk factors for later gambling problems.
Gambling has a very low perception of harm and many people do not realize the risk of addiction while they play the lottery, gamble at the casino and even participate in online gaming. This behavior is often witnessed by children and, in turn, they feel that gambling can be a harmless activity.
Area Substance Abuse Council has counselors and prevention specialists who work with the public to promote responsible gambling and the “1-800-Bets-Off” campaign. ASAC treatment counselors work with patients to better understand problem gambling and the risks, understanding why people gamble, understanding debt, how to budget and ways to fill their time, and manage stressors instead of gambling.
ASAC prevention specialists work closely with establishments such as the Wild Rose Casino to encourage responsible gambling through the “#1 at Getting Help” campaign and information sharing. ASAC partners with The National Council on Problem Gambling, McGill University, and the Iowa Department of Public Health to promote the message of responsible gifting throughout the holiday season. The Holiday Lottery Responsible Gambling Campaign is an international campaign designed to raise awareness of the risks of underage lottery gifting.
To learn more about the campaign and problem gambling services in Clinton County, contact cskiles@asac.us, dkennedy@asac.us or call 243-2124. Free and confidential support and assistance is also available by calling 1-800-BETS-OFF or through live chat at yourlifeiowa.org. More information about the campaign can be found at www.ncpgambling.org/holiday.
Christina Skiles,
Area Substance Abuse Council prevention specialist
