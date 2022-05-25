I’ve followed the example of the White House and other national offices to lower my flag to half staff in honor of the children and teachers killed in yesterday’s mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, and last week's grocery store shooting that killed shoppers, a store employee, and a retired police officer security guard in Buffalo, New York.
This brings the total of innocent children and teachers at school and people going about their daily business and jobs to nearly 40 lives lost in less than two weeks, and many more injured and scarred for life when you consider survivors and the families affected.
Please join me in making this small gesture of sympathy and caring, if you have a flag.
What if this were your children, family, friends, our city? Stop and think, please. We as a country need to get a handle on what is causing so much mental illness and hatred and anger that a person of any age would do such a thing.
Please get involved with others concerned enough about this to want to do something about it. For example, March for Our Lives was started by surviving students of the Parkland, Florida high school shooting in 2018. MFOL, among other groups with supporters of every age, is actively working toward preventing these terrible losses. Their website is easy to find; just type “March for Our Lives” into your search box, as are others with similar purpose – to solve these problems and save lives.
Bev Hermann, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.