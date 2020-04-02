There is a lot of uncertainty and animosity surrounding Minor League Baseball right now.
There are 42 teams facing it directly after being noted by Major League Baseball that they are one of the teams to be cut in a proposed realignment plan. The Clinton LumberKings – along with two other Midwest League teams – are on that list.
For that reason, I felt it was important to start sharing some of our local stories that live and breathe in NelsonCorp Stadium, surrounding one specific topic: What do the minor leagues mean to you.
We need to remember two things. One – we still have a concrete and guaranteed 2020 season that the LumberKings staff is preparing for. Don’t forget that one of the biggest things you can do for the club is buy tickets, go to games, and continue to make memories.
Two – we have a wonderful baseball team and infinite memories and relationships that have been formed because of it. We need to remember the positives, and remember that we have a voice in that we can share those positives.
That’s the goal of the LumberKing Loyals story series is to share those stories from our fans, board members, staff and more. If you have a story, memory or special connection to NelsonCorp Field or to the Clinton LumberKings, please reach out to me at ckuehn@clintonherald.com so we can find a time to talk and share your story.
Here is Susan Annear’s story:
Baseball has been a part of Susan Annear’s life as long as she can remember.
Annear even moved across the nation at one point in her life, and still she felt the Clinton Class A ballclub in her bones.
Annear was born in Clinton iowa and spent her youth here, often finding herself traveling back and forth between her home and what was then Riverview Stadium – now NelsonCorp Field. At that point, she was an avid fan of the Clinton Pilots.
“In the 60’s, you could always find me riding my bike to the games, usually alone, to enjoy my favorite pastime,” Annear said. “Baseball.”
Her first and most cherished memories came at the ballpark, where she met names such as Denny McClain, Angel Bravo, Matt Williams and Dave Stewart. She befriended the general manager, Fritz Colschen, who helped her meet some of her favorite players.
“I had the pleasure of meeting possible major league prospects,” Annear said. “It was a dream come true for me.”
As a girl scout, she was able to participate in one particular tradition that holds a special spot. Daddy-Daughter date nights are memories she won’t forget. She spent many afternoons with her father among the grandstands.
Susan moved to Seattle in 1978, where she was for the next four decades. After her father passed, she continued to attend games with her mother whenever she came back to her hometown.
“My Dad and I spent many times there with each other..and those times are embedded in my heart forever,” Annear said. “Those memories have continued on, even when Mom passed away in 2013.”
While in Seattle, the Pilots transitioned both names and affiliations. You can imagine Annear’s excitement when the Clinton LumberKings became the affiliate of the Mariners, her new baseball team.
“I was thrilled, when the LumberKings became a farm team of the Seattle Mariners,” Annear recalled. “I watched the LumberKings online, and saw Taijuan Walker, Blake Beaven, Nick Franklin, Tyler O’ Neill, Kyle Seager, and more rise to the majors. My heart was blessed that I could say that they began their careers in little, old Clinton, Iowa.”
Annear came back to the Clinton area in 2018, and has since resumed her in-person viewing of the Clinton team. She’s been able to reconnect with her favorite pro, Denny McClain, and had a long conversation reminiscing with him.
Although the season in on pause and the future is still unclear, Susan Annear knows what a special thing baseball is for her and is staying optimistic.
“I have found myself more than once, being disgusted with MLB, and “trying” so hard to run away from baseball,” Annear said. “But then I realize it is in my blood forever, and always will be.
“I look forward to many, many more sunny, warm evenings at the ball park. Feeling the breeze from the river, watching the sun go down, and enjoying baseball in the ‘Middle of Everywhere’ – it is where my heart and spirit are the happiest.”
