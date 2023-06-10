From the moment a Dixieland Delight-Sweet Home Alabama mashup was queued up from the main stage Thursday afternoon in Clinton’s Riverview Park, Tailgate N’ Tallboys rolled out the warmest of welcomes.
DJ Cliffy D greeted the crowd with shoutouts to grab something to eat, get a beer and stay hydrated as festival-goers made their way into merchandise tents and headed toward the stage. Smiles were everywhere.
What we’ve noticed in the 36 hours since the festival began is that air of excitement has continued. A quick scroll through social media shows photo after photo of friends and families together smiling, laughing and listening to their favorite music.
A lot of congratulations can be found there, too. Nods to the city for its work in partnering with USA Concerts and special thanks to Clinton Mayor Scott Maddasion and Parks and Recreation Director Josh Eggers are repeatedly mentioned in comments on the Herald’s Facebook page.
We want to use this space to add to that.
It’s not an easy task to decide to host a music festival this size. A year of planning went into this to get the logistics down. How to set up Riverview Park, handling parking and determining traffic flow have been key components.
Setting dates that don’t conflict with other city or regional events is another challenge. Security and safety plans are a major factor. And then there’s the risk of bad weather.
But from the moment Scott and Josh proposed the idea of a concert, whenever challenges were verbally thrown at them they held firm to their plans to bring the concert series to Clinton.
They knew how important it was for Clinton to become a Tailgate N’ Tallboys site, how it would boost the city’s reputation as a destination, and how it could offer a sense of community within Clinton itself.
They were correct.
So today, as we enter the third and final day of the festival, we look forward to seeing the fun continue as the music rolls out over the crowd.
And we also can’t wait to see what next year’s festival will bring.
