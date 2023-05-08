Saturday, May 13 marks the 31st anniversary of one of America’s greatest days of giving — The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.
Letter carriers walk through the community every day, often coming face to face with a sad reality for way too many people: Hunger.
So each year after the second Saturday in May, letter carriers across the nation collect non-perishable food donations from our customers. These donations go directly to local food pantries to provide to people in Clinton, Camanche, Fulton, DeWitt and the surrounding areas who need our help.
Over the course of its 30-year history the Stamp Out Hunger food drive has collected well over 1.82 billion pounds of food, thanks to the Postal Service universal delivery network that spans the entire nation, including Puerto Rico, Guam and U.S. Virgin Islands.
The need for food donations is great. Currently more than 42 million Americans are unsure where their next meal is coming from. More than 12 million are children who feel hunger’s impact on their overall health and ability to perform in school. Nearly 5.2 million seniors over age 60 are food insecure, with many who live on fixed incomes, often too embarrassed to ask for help.
Our food drive’s timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive most of their donations during the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are coming to an end for the children in need.
Participating in this year’s Letter Carrier Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is simple. Just leave a non-perishable food donation in a bag by your mailbox on Saturday, May 13 and your letter carrier and their volunteers will do the rest. Please help us in our fight to end hunger as we celebrate our 31st anniversary year in America’s great day of giving.
Sara Schawl,
NALC President Branch 126 Letter Carrier
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.