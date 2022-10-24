"Our Liberties We Prize and our Rights We Will Maintain!"
Iowa's motto has been undermined by Republican Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Legislature.
Landowners may be forced to allow eminent domain pipelines.
Iowa women are losing their right to life-affirming health care if they suffer problematic pregnancy related health concerns or other miscarriage.
Iowans with mental health issues have lost access to inpatient care when the Republicans closed the mental health institutes in Clarinda and Mt. Pleasant.
Medicaid privatization has contributed to the closure of rural hospitals and nursing homes. Elderly loved ones may need to travel miles away for care.
Iowa children's right to a quality public education is undermined by a Republican legislature that funds education below the cost of inflation and amounts requested. Denying funding that can make a significant difference in the well-being of Iowa's public schools.
Governor Reynolds continues her fight to use public dollars to fund private schools. Students with IEP's need not apply.
Iowans concerned about our liberties and rights need to vote out the current governor and her Republican allies.
Democrats Deidre DeJear and Eric Van Lancker will provide leadership in the Governor's Office. Democrats Jed Ganzer and Jenny Hansen will provide educational leadership in the State Senate and House, respectively. Kay Pence, a Democrat running in Iowa's House District 70, is concerned with water quality issues across the state.
Vote Democrat so Iowans can truly prize our liberties and maintain our rights.
Linda Boardsen, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.