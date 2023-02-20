If you read the financial headlines, inflation has passed its peak. Admittedly, the decline has been gradual, but headline inflation numbers have been moving lower since last summer. The calculation of inflation contains a number of components, one of which is food. You probably have not noticed much decline in food prices since last summer, but this provides a case study in the modern economy’s cross dependence on different sectors and industries.
Since the start of the pandemic, food prices have been volatile. It was one of the first areas to react to increased consumer demand due to the shift from restaurants to groceries to infections at food production facilities. Despite a decline in overall inflation, food inflation continues. On the production side, farms require labor, which has been in short supply. Many areas of food production rely upon seasonal immigrant labor, which has been constrained over the past 3 plus years. Labor costs have also risen in line with many other occupations, reacting to demand for farm labor exceeding supply.
Food production relies on fertilizer, petroleum being one input. Oil prices surged following the invasion of Ukraine a year ago. A large percentage of global fertilizer supply originates in Russia and Ukraine and this conflict has reduced supply and amplified price swings. Wholesale ag chemical prices are 67% above March 2020 levels. Adding to the cost of food products is the cost of transportation from farm to table, with higher labor costs, greater demand, and fuel costs for transportation.
Increases in interest rates also affect the agriculture sector of the economy. Many food producers rely on annual operating loans for planting and cultivation. Higher lending costs have pushed up rates on these types of short-term loans. These loans are usually repaid with the proceeds from crop sales at harvest, but as Midwesterners, we are acutely aware of the vagaries of weather and climate and their impact on yields and harvests.
In addition to these variables, some food sources have had to deal with exceptional circumstances, from hurricanes in Florida affecting oranges, to a long-term drought in California affecting a variety of fruits and vegetables. Cereal grains are in high global demand, another impact of the war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, as its contribution to global supply has been greatly curtailed.
A series of recent reports highlighted the doubling of egg prices over the past year. Egg production will be influenced by those factors already mentioned, increased labor costs, feed grains, and transportation costs. Adding to these factors was the outbreak of avian flu, with over 58 million egg layers culled to stop outbreaks. New hens will need to mature to egg layers so that, in time, supply should increase and egg price pressures should abate.
Geography plays a large part in our sensitivity to the various factors affecting food production. Farmers routinely have to deal with one or more of the factors affecting production and prices, but it is the combination of all of them that have caused the current inflation. The combination of all these events, some short-term and others of longer or unknown duration, that highlights the interdependence of global markets and reliance on different points in the production chain from farm to market.
