America has unfortunately fallen into a deadly cycle of violence.
Outside of disease, firearms are the second largest cause of death worldwide after road accidents. The U.S. is the only country where there are more firearms than people, an estimated 120 civilian firearms per 100 persons (source: World Population Review).
America suffers more shootings because of the ease for even fleeting violent thoughts to be immediately translated into deadly action thanks to the easy access of military-grade weaponry. This is a problem we must demand that our Democratic and Republican legislators address before another violent crime occurs.
However, as strong as we can become at the community level, we must consider another kind of violence that surges through our country. It is the ”violence of institutions’ indifference, inaction and decay” as addressed by Robert F. Kennedy in 1968.
State legislatures, Congress, presidents and courts have too often been indifferent to the assault weapon violence that plagues this country.
It is time we honor the lives of the slain children and adults with more than thoughts and prayers. We need policy and change.
This is a non-partisan issue to be confronted by both Democratic and Republican lawmakers. Work for better background checks; restrictions on high-capacity magazines and military-style assault rifles that belong in battle and not on our streets or in schools, restaurants, parks, theaters, churches, and grocery stores; investments in mental health; enhanced school safety;and more effective prosecutions of gun crimes.
Following the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school in Parkland, Florida, on Feb. 14, 2018, a group of parents, grandparents, educators and concerned community members in Clinton organized a March For Our Lives rally and walk.
Following the school shootings at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, we have again organized our March For Our Lives group. We are dedicated to educating the public about the seriousness of the gun violence issue in our country and the permanent and lasting trauma on victims' families.
We are anxious to promote our group throughout the community and work for the safety of all. Please join us at many community events throughout the summer to learn more about our mission.
If this letter has activated your willingness, interest, support and participation for our MFOL group, we welcome you to join us throughout the summer months at area events and parades. Look for a new March For Our Lives banner displayed throughout Clinton this summer in memory of the 19 children and two teachers who lost their lives in Texas.
Anyone interested can contact Shirley Darsidan at (563) 613-2850 or Carol McGuire at (563) 209-1774. More information will be available regarding MFOL at a table located at Riverview Park on July 4.
No more silence. End gun violence. Enough is enough.
Carol McGuire, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.