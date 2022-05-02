May is a month for celebrations and there will most likely be a prom or graduation party or two involved.
Most parents and guardians want to have the perfect party for their student and will pull out all the stops to make that happen. Unfortunately, some of these parties include alcohol provided to the students that can turn their celebration into an event filled with regret.
During this time of celebration, it is important to remember that there are more than the legal risks of hosting teen parties. The fun "night to remember" can also encourage teens to drive under the influence, promote negative behaviors due to excessive alcohol use, begin a development of an alcohol use disorder and damage the developing brain. It is important for families and friends to adopt safe celebration practices to give our students a night full of celebration instead of a life of regret.
In 2013, the “Social Host Ordinance” was approved by the Clinton County Board of Supervisors.
“The Social Host Ordinance has been a great tool to help law enforcement in the battle of underage drinking as well as underage drinking and driving by breaking up large parties that contribute to minors having access to and consuming alcohol," said Clinton County Sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Cundiff.
Even with the ordinance, there are still many May event planners who are unaware of the consequences that go along with hosting or even opening up their homes to parties that allow underage consumption. The penalty for anyone convicted in violation can be a fine of up to $625 and/or imprisonment in jail for a period of up to 30 days. Incidents involving accidents related to a party can increase homeowner insurance or cause personal financial hardship. No one wants a young person harmed because of what is served at a party.
May is a time of closure for teens as they begin a new journey at the end of their high school career. Let’s work together as a community to make it a safe and happy celebration of their future.
Area Substance Abuse Council staff provide one-time and reoccurring programs and education geared toward preventing alcohol use disorders across the lifespan. ASAC can provide information for community groups, schools and faith organizations to promote safe celebration practices across Clinton County.
For more information on the Social Host Ordinance, ASAC prevention services and safe celebration practices, call (319) 390-4611 or email info@asac.us.
Christina Skiles,
Area Substance Abuse Council prevention specialist
