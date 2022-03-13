The event center of Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois was alive with kids and families attending the Sportsmen’s Banquet on Feb. 26.
Hunters and outdoorsmen brought their families from as far as Lena, Lanark, Sterling and Schaumberg to attend the mid-winter banquet.
Event organizers were set up for 225 and most seats seemed full when dinner was served. The young kids have games to try to throw a ring over a mallard decoy's head. The Ring Toss sponsored by Barak’s Trucking in Fulton allows the kids to participate in their own activity and a chance to win a hunting gun and many prizes. Hard Core decoy company provided boxes of decoys for kids to take home at the end of the night. The very young kids had the opportunity to win BB guns and the older kids had the chance to win hunting guns.
A dice raffle lured members to try to roll dice to win sporting goods and artwork. A lady’s bucket raffle had many nice baskets and a SCCY 9 mm donated by Sure Shot, Clinton, as the top prize.
The Waterfowler’s raffle featured the chance to win a hunting shotgun and a table load of decoys and waterfowl equipment. The raffle was sponsored by Quality Concrete, Clinton. Firearms Repair of Camanche donated a Winchester .22 and a deck of cards was sold to find a winner in this raffle. The big raffles were a chance to win a Thompson/Center Compass that was set up as a coyote rifle. The top prize was a limited chance of 250 tickets to win a Winchester SX-20 gauge.
Adam Johnson was on hand from EIC Auction of Miles and volunteered his skills to sell at the live auction. Wildlife art, decoys, sporting goods, and collectibles were brought through the crowd and sold to the highest bidders. One of the last items on the sale was a shadowbox with a wild turkey feather in it. A Native American was painted on the feather by artist Ronnie Devers from Low Moor and it sold for $200. Barn Ridge Kennel of Geneseo provided a 7-week-old female lab pup for the auction. The pup had a lot of attention all night and went home to a happy family.
Eric Engaldo was the conservation group's emcee and did a wonderful job. When the guests finished their meal catered by Dusty's, Eric called for all the younger kids to come forward where he gave seven BB guns to winners drawn. Next, he summoned the older youth hunters forward and gave away seven hunting guns to the older kids. Parents were on hand to help the process and the gun dealers explained the process for them to get them at the dealers’ shop.
River Rat Taxidermy Shop from Savanna installed a big display with mounts of river otters, giant bluegill, deer mounts and waterfowl mounts and animal skins. Tyler of River Rat offered a waterfowl mount to the highest bidder on the silent auction.
The banquet serves as the main fundraiser for the Mississippi Flyway chapter of Waterfowl USA. The money raised is used for waterfowl nesting structures and waterfowl conservation through state agencies.
Ron Kaufman, Mississippi Flyway chapter of Waterfowl USA
