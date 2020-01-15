MLB decisions are ruining the game for next generation
An article written by Dan Halem with Major League Baseball (MLB) has recently been seen in each of the 40 Minor League Baseball (MiLB) markets slated for elimination by MLB.
In this article, Halem tells the MLB side of the story and he has some very misleading statements regarding the issues at hand with the proposed elimination of these 40 MiLB teams – including the three clubs here in Eastern Iowa – Clinton LumberKings, Quad Cities River Bandits, and Burlington Bees. MLB is resorting to falsehoods and innuendos in their weak attempt to explain themselves.
I want the readers of the Clinton Herald to know that the Clinton Baseball Club, the Midwest League and all of Minor League Baseball is opposed to any contraction or elimination of any MiLB team – especially our very own LumberKings. I want the readers to know exactly what we are fighting against with MLB – examples of their mindset are listed below:
– In the article, Halem writes – “MLB wants to grow baseball, not eliminate clubs. We have made clear to MiLB during negotiations that there is a plan for every minor league club to continue operations with support from MLB.” The truth is that MLB will never grow the game of baseball by eliminating 40-plus MiLB franchises and ripping them out of their respective communities. It will have the opposite effect. MLB is ruining the next generation of baseball fans. MLB does not care as they have become a $13 billion industry that relies almost solely on television and multi-media dollars to support their organizations. Fans are staying away from MLB parks in numbers too large to ignore – while MiLB fans – especially here in Eastern Iowa – have three excellent franchises and ballparks to attend and experience for themselves a true baseball experience. The plan that MLB has for the clubs facing elimination is called the “Dream League”. This plan is ill-conceived and should be labeled the “Nightmare League” as MLB is using this concept as a cover-up – doing nothing more than insulting the intelligence of all of the die-hard baseball fans in each of these 40-plus markets.
- Halem also writes – “Our goal is to modernize the minors by improving pay and working conditions for minor leaguers and helping players develop into the next generation of big league stars.” The truth is that MLB is now only starting to pay the MiLB players more after MLB lost all of their appeals in a federal appellate court in San Francisco. That court recently ruled that former MiLB players are due back wages and the court expanded the lawsuit into class action status – meaning thousands of current and former players will be paid for back wages earned.
- Additionally Halem writes – “However, Minor League Baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities, working conditions and pay. Instead, they’ve indicated that they would prefer to simply eliminate franchises.” The truth is that MiLB owners and their respective local and state authorities have spent millions and millions of dollars to stay up-to-date with the Professional Baseball Agreement Guidelines regarding playing facilities and working conditions for the players. The Vision Iowa program helped all of the Iowa-based clubs with renovations to existing ballparks and/or new facilities specifically for the players. Here in Clinton – the City of Clinton, Clinton County, the Clinton County Development Association, the Friends of Riverview Stadium organization, as well as the countless number of sponsors, supporters and fans – have all contributed in keeping the club here for the past 83 seasons. For MLB to state anything other than that is a lie.
As far as the MiLB players pay is concerned – that is the sole responsibility of MLB to pay their employees. MiLB clubs do not pay the players – another misrepresentation by MLB.
In using Halem’s twisted logic – why would MiLB owners and operators want to simply “eliminate franchises” when they have poured their hard earned money and sweat equity into growing the business and the game itself for their respective communities? All three of the clubs here locally (Clinton, Quad Cities and Burlington) have improved their playing facilities and have provided their respective communities with jobs and economic benefits – all in the name of growing “America’s Pastime.”
Finally Halem writes – “MLB wants to protect baseball here in Iowa”. The truth is MLB is spending $8 million to play one MLB game (Yankees vs. White Sox) at the Field of Dreams complex this upcoming summer. The total cost savings to MLB in their effort to eliminate 40-plus MiLB teams is $20 million. MLB does NOT want to protect baseball here in Iowa. MLB wants to look good in the public eye by bringing a MLB game to Iowa – while at the same time wanting to eliminate three very strong and active MiLB franchises here in eastern Iowa.
Local and state representatives – along with the U.S. Senators and House of Representatives from both Iowa and Illinois – oppose the elimination of 40-plus MiLB teams by MLB. The legislative bodies from all levels are the exact same ones that have approved past exemptions for MLB’s benefit and/or have appropriated funding for the betterment of MLB and their players in Clinton, Burlington and the Quad Cities – three of the 40-plus markets targeted for possible elimination by MLB.
MLB does not want to grow the game of baseball. With their recent actions – they are simply wanting to control MiLB. And in the process – they will eliminate teams in 40 markets across the country and ruin the next generation of fans who love the game of baseball.
Ted Tornow, General Manager, Clinton Lumber Kings Baseball Club
