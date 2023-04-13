“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble.” - Congressman John Lewis
I am Kathryn Wynn-Calvin, Chair of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee of the Clinton County Democrats. I am speaking up and out due to the recent expelling of two Democratic members of the Tennessee House of Representatives. The expelling of these two Democratic members was repressive, malicious and racially motivated.
Rep. Justin Jones and Rep. Justin Pearson were speaking up for the people they represent while participating in a peaceful protest for gun reform earlier in the week. This sets a dangerous precedent when the majority can expel a member of the opposing party without legitimate cause, but simply because they have the power to do so. Democracy is threatened, voices are silenced, and this creates a climate of fear in every state and to the entire nation.
How have we arrived at this point where the cry for democracy, the resounding gong is struck but the majority hear a sweet melody of silence? How is it that questions about the terrible treatment of Black representatives and the continuing silence of their communities goes unanswered? The Dream that Martin Luther King Jr. spoke of still exists, but there is also a nightmare. A nightmare that seems to be happening while we are all awake. Not while we are WOKE, which is used in such a derogatory way. (WOKE: alert to racial prejudice and discrimination).
The nightmare continues while We the People, in Order to Form a More Perfect Union, cannot go to the grocery store or send our children off to school without harm; Establish Justice while Jim Crow is rising again across the Southern states; Ensure Domestic Tranquility while LGBTQI rights are being taken away and gun violence against African Americans is happening at astonishing rates. These events should challenge the moral fiber within every conscious person.
There is a privilege that is not afforded to Americans who look like me, African American. It is very important to bring these issues into the light or they smolder and simmer in the dark. These are harmful behaviors and structures that have been allowed to be in existence for far too long as they are thriving at all of our expense.
I hope that my words provide some deep reflection, development, and meaningful change concerning the culture in our country. I am speaking out and up, praying that our country will awaken to what We the People actually means and not continue to awaken to the Nightmare of We, Some of the People.
“Prejudice is a burden that confuses the past, threatens the future, and renders the present inaccessible.” - Maya Angelou
Kathryn Wynn-Calvin is Chair of the Clinton County Democrats' Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee.
