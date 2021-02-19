This week we passed over 50 bills out of the Iowa House of Representatives. Oftentimes when the Legislature makes the news, it is over issues that are partisan in nature.
In reality, a majority of the bills that pass through our state government are common sense and oftentimes make me wonder how they did not already exist. These bills are just good policy and usually pass unanimously through the House. Here are a few such bills that if passed by the Senate and signed by the Governor will become law.
- HF 435 will allow people to provide emergency contact information when applying for or renewing their driver’s license or non-operator identification. This will allow law enforcement to reach family members more quickly in case of a serious accident.
- HF 313 also known as the Lemonade Stand Bill, will prohibit cities and counties from requiring minors from obtaining licenses, permits or paying fees in cases such as lemonade stands. This has actually been a problem in some areas, which has triggered a bill to not allow this to occur.
- HF 499, which will allow students participating in the All Iowa Opportunity Scholarship Program to suspend participation in the program for up to two years if the are called up for military service. I am glad this issue was brought to our attention. Many of our friends and neighbors have served this country, and it is a great mistake to punish them for their service by revoking their scholarships.
-HF 490 will apply the same regulations on placement of campaign signs to federal campaign signs as are already in place for state campaign signs. There were no existing rules regarding federal election signs prior to this.
These are just a few of the many issues we deal with at the Statehouse. If you have further interest in these or any other bill in the House, please contact me and I will do my best to try to keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
State Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
