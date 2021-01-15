This week marked the beginning of the 89th General Assembly of the Iowa House. With a new GA comes a fresh start; there are new members, new seats and a whole lot of new ideas to be scrutinized through the legislative process.
As many workplaces currently do, the Capitol looks a little different this year. For the time being, clerks have been moved off of the House floor in order to social distance. Committee meetings have also been moved to larger meeting spaces and are also being streamed via the legislative website at legis.iowa.gov.
This week the Governor delivered her annual Condition of the State address to a joint session of the Legislature, where she laid out her legislative priorities for this session. She began her speech by laying out the financial condition of the state.
She stated, “When I stood here last year, our fiscal health was strong. We had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country, incomes were going up and our economy was roaring. Then 2020 happened. We took a hit like everyone else, but we didn’t falter long. Because of our conservative budget practices, Iowa’s diverse economy, and the decision to keep 80% of our businesses open, and the tenacity of the Iowa people, Iowa isn’t facing a massive budget shortfall like many states.”
The Governor spoke on how the pandemic has made it apparent that we need to heavily invest in broadband in our state. She also called on the Legislature to get all of Iowa’s children back to in-person learning as soon as possible.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process please contact me and I will do my best to try to keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
Norlin Mommsen represents District 97 in the Iowa House.
