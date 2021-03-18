Iowa House File 787 creates a butchery innovation and revitalization fund and program within the Iowa Economic Development Authority. The bill previously passed the House Economic Growth Committee with unanimous support and this week has cleared a House Appropriations subcommittee. The bill is now eligible for a full Appropriations committee hearing.
The fund created in the bill would consist of any appropriations received and any other money available to IEDA for placement in the fund. The fund must be used to provide financial assistance in the form of grants, low-interest loans, and forgivable loans. IEDA would administer the program for the purpose of awarding assistance to eligible businesses for projects that expand or create new small-scale meat processing businesses, licensed custom lockers, or mobile slaughter units. A mobile slaughter unit must operate in compliance with the most current mobile slaughter unit compliance guide issued by the United States Department of Agriculture food safety and inspection service.
IEDA will also be responsible for establishing eligibility criteria for the program by rule. After reviewing and scoring all applications received during the application period, IEDA will make the awards. IEDA will give priority to eligible businesses whose proposed project will create new jobs; create or expand opportunities for local small-scale farmers to market processed meat under private labels; or provide greater flexibility or convenience for local small-scale farmers to have animals processed. Currently, some local lockers across Iowa are scheduled out as far as 2023. The purpose of this legislation is to allow more facilities to increase their production number.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process, please contact me and I will do my best to try to keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill's number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.