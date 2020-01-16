Monday marked the second year of the 88th General Assembly of the Iowa House of Representatives.
This year, the Iowa House elected new leadership following the resignation of former Speaker Linda Upmeyer. The Republican majority selected Representative Pat Grassley from New Hartford to be the Speaker of the House for the 2020 legislative session.
This week Governor Kim Reynolds, Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins, and Major General Ben Correll each addressed joint sessions of the Iowa Legislature. During her speech, the Governor rolled out her plan for a new initiative called the Invest Iowa Act, which will strive to cut income taxes, create a sustainable funding source for our mental health system, and reduce the burden on property tax payers.
The Governor also addressed the need to increase funding for the improvement of water quality in Iowa which will work to improve the quality of life for all Iowans through the implementation of the IWILL funding. This funding increase would provide additional funds to IDALS and the DNR to promote and support lake restoration, soil conservation, ensure water quality protection, incentivize biofuels, increase the establishment of parks, preserves, and wildlife habitats, and would help to improve Iowa’s water trails, rivers, and streams.
As the co-chair of the Joint Agriculture and Natural Resources Budget Subcommittee, my committee will play a large role in the allocation of these funds, which will ensure that these additional funds will achieve the intended goals.
As we strive to fulfill our workforce needs, the quality of life for all Iowans is of major concern. In her speech, the Governor exclaimed, “It is time to show the world that opportunity lives here in Iowa” and this is a statement that I cannot agree with more.
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process please contact me and I will do my best to try and keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website once you know the bill number www.legis.iowa.gov.
