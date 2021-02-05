This week I was given some information and updates pertaining to COVID-19 and I wanted to take this opportunity to share it with you as well.
On Feb. 1, the state began Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which qualifies people 65 and older to receive the vaccine. The rollout in Iowa has been the responsibility of the county health departments. Each county has the ability to distribute the vaccine however they feel is best.
In Clinton County they have five pharmacies to call: Scott Drug, MercyOne Clinic, Clinton Hyvee Pharmacy, Clinton Jewel-Osco and Wagner Pharmacy to get your name on the list for when more vaccines come available.
In Scott County, they are going to have planned clinics. The link to sign up for these clinics will be posted on their website, Facebook page, and through local media partners. To learn more about getting vaccinated in Scott County visit https://immunize.scottcountyiowa.gov/.
This week the Iowa Department of Public Health announced that in partnership with Walgreens and CVS they will be distributing approximately 32,000 COVID-19 vaccines to Iowans 65 and older. These are unused vaccines that were originally allocated to the Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership Program. Since there is a limited supply only select Walgreens and CVS locations will be offering the vaccine.
Iowans age 65 and older can register online for a vaccine appointment at a participating Walgreens or CVS. If you are not able to secure one of these vaccine appointments, be assured that more vaccines are coming to the state on a weekly basis.
Walgreens will be offering vaccines at a store location in the following counties: Black Hawk, Cerro Gordo, Des Moines, Dubuque, Johnson, Linn, Polk, Pottawattamie, Scott and Woodbury.
Appointment information can be found at:
https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covidvaccine.jsp?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
CVS will be offering vaccines at a store location in the following counties: Black Hawk, Dallas, Linn, and Polk. Appointment information can be found at
https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine?utm_medium=email&utm_source=govdelivery
If you have interest in any particular bill or would like to know where it is in the process please contact me and I will do my best to try and keep you up to date. You can also follow bills on the legislative website, once you know the bill number, at www.legis.iowa.gov.
Norlin Mommsen represents District 97 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.