Unfortunately, due to weather week 2 was cut short here on Capitol hill. Nevertheless, we are back to work here for the third week, and we have accomplished quite a bit.
On Monday we were in pretty late debating, and then passing, the Students First bill. Later Monday night, the Senate also passed the bill, which was signed into law Tuesday morning. This came after 3 years of “ironing out the wrinkles” to get a bill with this scope passed. HF 68 has also been called the Educational Savings Account bill, or the School Choice bill. This sweeping legislation will be phased in over the course of three years, and eventually allow all Iowa families to use up to $7,598 per year for private school tuition. The bill allocates $1,205 to public schools for each student who opts to attend private school with ESA funds. This session, education is a priority; we’ve heard from plenty of Iowans this is where our focus needs to be. Expect more action on improving education in Iowa.
This week, the Ag and Natural Resources budget sub had one of my favorite presentations. We got a visit from the folks at the Iowa State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory. Drs. Dan Grooms, Patrick Halbur, and Rodger Main came to the Capitol to speak to us about the progress made on the new laboratory they have been working on, as well as a brief overview of what they do. Now, I don’t think they get nearly enough credit, but the vets at Iowa State have been keeping up on researching and testing for Iowa’s livestock industry. This is already on top of the great work they do training Iowa’s future vets, developing vaccines, developing newer diagnostics technology, and researching other livestock disease and its affect on the state. I’m happy to say that we have been able to help fund the expansion and new building/laboratory they’re building, and I look forward to the ribbon cutting in the fall this year.
Very exciting updates, and I always enjoy getting to talk to these vets about the work that they do.
Rep. Norlin Mommsen, R-DeWitt, represents House District 70 in the Iowa House of Representatives.
