Last year the federal government spent twice as much on outlays as it received in the form of tax dollars. Due to the pandemic, it was not a small number either as outlays totaled over $7 trillion.
Already this year, Congress has passed another stimulus bill with a price tag of nearly $2 trillion. While an economic recovery should help firm up tax receipts, those have held pretty steady between $3 trillion and $3.5 trillion for the past five years, so it isn’t likely we will see much movement there.
I am not going to talk about whether this was necessary or if it was the best decision. Your fault, my fault, nobody’s fault – it is our current reality. I want to talk about what this means for the economy and markets going forward.
To finance this gap between tax receipts and spending, the government issues debt. This debt has been rising for a long time and has surged in the wake of the pandemic over the past year.
Rising debt isn’t just an issue for the federal government. Corporate debt has also surged as companies raced to put cash on their balance sheets to ensure survival. Households, while improving in some areas like decreasing credit card debt, have also added to their overall debt load. This has been primarily driven by mortgages, but that stacks on top of already very high levels of student and auto loan amounts.
In the current low interest rate environment, this debt is management. In fact, the amount of interest payments required to make payments on the federal debt is near all-time lows.
In some cases, there can even be positive effects from the high levels of debts we see. Take corporations for instance. Their debt provides leverage so that as earnings increase, corporate stock prices could gain more than they might without that leverage. However, all of these positives are pretty short term in nature.
If we take a longer-term view and examine different countries around the world, the data on debt levels is pretty clear. High levels of debt over time have been associated with lower GDP growth, fewer jobs, less investment, and lower productivity growth. This is not measured in weeks or months, or even years. This is measured in decades. So, what does this mean for those just looking to build savings or trying to figure out how to spend their savings in retirement?
There has been a lot of discussion around President Biden’s recently proposed tax plan. Given our current circumstances, higher taxes should be expected going forward. While the current focus is on higher income individuals and corporations, we will likely see more spending on things such as infrastructure, which is badly needed, but will continue to add to the need for more tax dollars. While everyone’s situation is different, tools such as Roth IRAs and Roth 401(k)s that are taxed now and allow for tax free withdrawals later could become much more attractive.
As far as financial markets are concerned, the legacy of this debt will likely be that it keeps a cap on interest rates for a long time. While we have seen rates rise recently, they are coming off extremely low levels and are still considered very low by historical standards. Unfortunately, this means that safe investments will likely continue to return less than they have in the past. As a result, those saving for retirement must make compromises. Work longer and save more, or take more risk in their investments. Neither is an appealing answer.
Investors may also need to consider more tools. Buying and holding a mix of stocks and bonds and waiting for retirement is not likely to serve the next generation of retirees as well as it has the past generations. Investors might need to consider dynamically changing their allocation to various asset classes over time. This can be based on many things, but some to consider are: individual risk preference, time horizon, as well as quantitative and qualitative assessments of relative risk between asset classes. The conclusion here is that achieving investing results consistent with history is likely to be much more effortful and might be a bumpier ride.
Disclosure: Diversification and asset allocation strategies do not assure profit or protect against loss. Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal.
