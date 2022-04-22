This week at the Capitol marked the 15th week and the 100th day of the 2022 legislative session.
While the 100th day usually marks the scheduled end of session, we will be back again in the coming weeks to finish our work for the year. Until we adjourn, the Senate will continue fighting for important priorities for Iowans, such as reforming unemployment, education, and workforce policy.
We are taking the time to ensure Iowans’ money is being spent in smart ways by building a fiscally responsible budget and continuing to implement conservative spending practices. As Majority Leader Jack Whitver told the Des Moines Register recently, “We didn’t get elected to come spend money.” We will continue working on policy that will improve the lives of Iowans and make the future of Iowa even stronger.
Child Care Solutions for Iowans
Access to child care has been an important issue for many Iowans for several years now and continues to be one of the issues we hear most about when talking to constituents. We believe the simplest and most effective solutions to help address child care issues are less government intervention and less burdensome regulations. Earlier this year, the Senate passed legislation changing the child-to-staff ratios for child care centers and allowing child care centers to take care of more children. Iowa’s current restrictions on child care center ratios are stricter than those states around us, like Minnesota and Illinois. They are also stricter than federal government standards.
This bill is a common-sense solution to help parents who may have problems finding care for their child without enacting burdensome regulations for small businesses. It can also help child care centers increase wages for caregivers without raising prices for families.
Senate File 333 is a bill from last year that makes a variety of changes to current laws relating to authorized emergency vehicles, emergency management vehicles, and emergency medical service vehicles. It improves public safety by providing tools for officers and requiring additional training for officers to apprehend fleeing suspects.
There was an incident in the district I represent that demonstrates the need for this legislation as it will help give our emergency responders protection when responding to incidents and align code with current practices.
City of Dewitt Receives Housing Grant
Last week I was notified by Governor Kim Reynolds’ office that the City of DeWitt is receiving a Downtown Housing Grant for $600,000 to support a $14 million project for 53 apartments. The newly created program provides $20 million in financial assistance for projects supporting local downtown revitalization through new and renovated housing opportunities in communities under 30,000.
This funding invests in building rehabilitation projects to increase local upper floor housing options. Projects creating or improving under 10 housing units are eligible for $100,000 to $300,000 while projects creating 10 plus units are eligible for $100,000 to $600,000.
Resolution Supporting the Bison Bridge
This week I introduced Senate Resolution 115 that urges development of plans for the new Interstate 80 bridge over the Mississippi River in Scott County that includes the incorporation of the Bison Bridge. The Bison Bridge project would repurpose the existing I-80 bridge by turning it into a National Park site that would consist of a wildlife and recreational crossing. Advocates are asking for local, state, and federal levels for support for this project that is a collaboration between the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation. To learn more, visit: https://bisonbridge.org/.
George Washing Carver Day: On Tuesday the Senate passed SF 2380, a bill to designate Feb. 1 of each year as George Washington Carver Day in Iowa. George Washington Carver was an agricultural scientist, inventor, and the first African American to earn a Bachelor of Science degree. He attended Simpson College, where he studied art and piano, and later attended Iowa State University, where he studied botany.
Washington Carver invented and created many new agricultural innovations, one of the most important being the idea of crop rotation, which is still used in Iowa fields to this day. He was also recognized with the Iowa Award, the state’s highest citizen award, in 2002. Thanks to his perseverance and innovative spirit, he dramatically improved the lives of people across the globe, helping lower food costs for the entire world.
As we wrap up the final days and weeks of the legislative session, I encourage you to reach out to me on issues, budgets and bills of interest. Feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
