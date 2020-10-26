As you prepare to vote in the general election on November 3, please note that on the ballot, Morrison Community Hospital District is presenting a referendum asking whether or not the district shall have the authority to lease office space and common areas outside of district boundaries.
Due to the addition of specialists to our physician practice group, a remote location is needed for initial and follow-up appointments. Please know that all surgical services will be performed at the hospital, which brings patients and families to the community.
The passage of this resolution simply allows the hospital to share leased office space for the convenience of our patients and their providers by reducing travel time and exposure. For patients who see our specialists at the Morrison Hospital location, there will be no change. Again, this to promote our services out of the hospital district.
The remote office location one day a week allows our specialists to expand Morrison Community Hospital services outside of the district at a minimal cost. The value in return is not only beneficial to the hospital but also the local community as the patients and/or family members utilize other Morrison services.
Expanding healthcare services to our community and patients has been a priority for our administration and board of directors for the past several years. We want to assure our district residents that this referendum will not result in an increase to your property taxes. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact me at (815) 772-5530.
We value your support and look forward to enhancing our patient services.
Pam Pfister,
Morrison Community Hospital CEO
