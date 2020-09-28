According to Donald Trump, I guess along with five of my brothers, we were suckers. Two of my brothers were in World War II, one received two Purple Hearts, one served in the Navy during the Korean Conflict, one served post Korea and two of us served during the Cold War in the 1950s.
Thank goodness there were no losers. We were proud to serve our country. We did not try to get deferments or to wiggle our way out of going to serve our country. I find many things to be disgusted with Donald Trump, but I think this is about as low as it gets.
Gerald Bork
Mt. Carroll, Ill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.