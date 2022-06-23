As Clinton Herald staffers cover events in the Gateway region, there is one thing that seems to remain constant: the need for volunteers.
City boards and commissions, school districts, clubs and community event planners continue to mention their need for volunteers, which no doubt was a need before the pandemic but has been compounded as we come out the other side of it.
Clinton County Supervisor Dan Srp recently said during a candidate interview: “Don’t be afraid to get involved in the community. There are amazing volunteer organizations that need help.”
His words are important, showing that volunteers form a network that plays an important role in enhancing a community’s quality of life, both for those who volunteer and those who benefit from that action.
As a result, our goal at the Herald is to match up those who take his words to heart. If you are part of an organization looking for volunteers, drop us a note. Let us know what group you’re with, what the group does and who to call to get involved. You can send that information to the Clinton Herald, 221 Sixth Ave. South, Clinton IA, 52733 or by email to news@clintonherald.com
We’ll assemble that information into a list we will publish periodically. And if you are a reader so inclined, give one of those groups a call and offer your assistance.
As Supervisor Srp said during his interview: “I have to warn you that you might enjoy it. It often only takes saying the word ‘yes’ when someone asks you to be involved.”
