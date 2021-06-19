One of the more surprising results of the pandemic last year was the increase seen in household income and savings. At the outset, certainly nobody would have predicted that. However, with fiscal stimulus from the government in the form of direct payments and enhanced unemployment benefits, in aggregate, household balance sheets saw notable improvement. Of course, this didn’t apply to everyone, just on average.
Many financial pundits saw this increase in household wealth as “cash on the sidelines,” or a source of funds that could be used to buy financial assets and drive prices higher. On the surface, this makes a lot of sense and there probably was a lot of that cash put into financial instruments last fall and early this year when we saw the stock market making new highs.
However, even though household savings are still up, we haven’t seen the same strength in financial assets in the past few months. The big question is whether this is just a lull, and that excess cash will still make its way into stocks and bonds, or is there something else going on?
There is an axiom in the financial industry that says “Don’t fight the Fed.” The reasoning behind this can be summed up in one word: liquidity. When there is a lot of liquidity in the economy and markets, that tends to be supportive of financial asset prices. When liquidity drains away, that support can disappear. Liquidity can be provided in many ways: low interest rates, reducing bank reserve requirements, stimulus payments, tax breaks, etc.
We have certainly seen plenty of liquidity this cycle, but it can still be tricky to determine how that might impact risk assets such as stocks. One of the best ways we have found to help us gauge that is to look at household liquidity relative to stock prices. One of the reasons for this is even if liquidity is high compared to history, if the stock market is equally high compared to history, the amount of cash available to flow into stocks might not move the meter at those higher levels.
Here we are defining household liquidity as things like checking accounts, savings accounts, CDs, savings bonds, money market funds, etc. (essentially the things that could quickly be turned into dollars and moved somewhere else) minus liabilities such as loans and credit card debt. And while that did see an increase last year, when we compare it to the broad stock market using and index like the Wilshire 5000 Index (this looks at all publicly traded companies in the U.S.), we find that stocks went up much more.
In fact, when we take the ratio of household liquidity to the stock market, we find that this measure is near an all-time low. It was only lower in the late 1990s. Historically at these levels, stocks have struggled to provide much in the way of returns.
So yes, there is certainly a lot of liquidity in the economy at present and we might see increased consumer spending as a result. But the idea that this cash on the side lines can have a meaningful impact on stock prices doesn’t seem to bear out in historical data.
While every cycle is different, and this is just one of a near infinite number of metrics investors have at their disposal, I think it is an important one to understand at our current juncture. While I totally agree with “Don’t fight the Fed,” the ability to drive asset prices through liquidity looks like it could be waning. The key will be watching for signs of liquidity coming out of the system, such as rising interest rates, and making sure you have a plan to manage risk in your portfolio.
1Source: Ned Davis Research – Households’ Free Liquidity (Non-Equity Liquid Assets Less Liabilities) / Wilshire 5000 Total Stock Market Index
Disclosure: Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal. Indices mentioned are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Examples are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. The rates of return do not represent any actual investment and cannot be guaranteed.
Securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc.
