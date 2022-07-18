Earnings season for U.S. stocks kicked off last week. With such uncertainty in the macro environment given the high inflation we have experienced recently and the tightening cycle the Federal Reserve and other central banks are in the middle of, there is a lot of focus on companies’ income and profits.
So far, analysts’ expectations remain high, despite noticeable slowdowns in the first quarter. Mostly, those high expectations have been shifted to the second half of the year, where analysts expect things to rebound. However, there are a few factors at play the suggest, that those high expectations could be a little too optimistic.
To date, companies have mostly been successful in passing through higher costs to consumers. This is evidenced by slowing sales growth while profits continue to hover right around all-time highs. The big question is how long consumers will tolerate this. If companies must lower costs to accommodate consumers less willing to spend, it will certainly impact those profits.
Additionally, there are two factors that I think we will start hearing more about from companies as they report earnings and update guidance. The first is rising interest rates. For anyone who has paid any attention this year, you know rates have rocketed higher. From a company perspective, it is corporate bond yields that matter. Corporate bonds are what companies issue to fund their operations.
Yields on a broad swatch of the investment grade (higher quality companies) corporate bond market, as represented by Moody’s Baa corporate bond index, just experienced the fastest 6-month increase of yields on record. While this hasn’t had much impact on company profits in the near term, it will become more of a problem. This is because higher yields only matter to companies when they issue debt.
Companies tend to issue debt infrequently, so it will take time for this to work its way through to companies’ bottom lines. This will come in the form of higher debt servicing costs, which will hit profits, or companies might choose to fund operations from cash flow instead of issuing debt. This would reduce their financial leverage, which is good if earnings are slowing, but will reduce profits when they are growing.
The other issue we will hear more about is the impact of a rising dollar. The U.S. dollar index (relative to a basket of main trading partners) has increased 7% year to date. The reason the dollar is important for earnings is that nearly 40% of U.S. large companies’ revenue comes from overseas sources. When the dollar goes up relative to the foreign currencies of countries where US companies do business, it makes those profits worth less in dollar terms.
Many factors influence this dynamic. There is an offset in that companies that have foreign earnings also tend to have foreign operations with expenses transacted in dollars. So it probably isn’t as impactful as the increased cost of financing that comes from higher bond yields, but it is a real impact and companies will be certain to take cover under this excuse as this earnings season unfolds.
The combined effect of these two items will likely be noticeable over the next year and I expect it to be more pronounced in the forward guidance from companies. Since stock prices tend to move more based on forward guidance and analysts’ earnings revision, which are heavily influenced by that guidance, we could see this earnings season have more influence than normal.
Given the already tough macro backdrop of higher prices and slowing growth, it is certainly a development worth investors’ attention. Given the elevated expectations in the market for a coming recession, the current earnings announcements and company guidance may contain important clues as to the timing and magnitude of any significant slowdown we might experience.
