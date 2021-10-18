Recently I have seen a lot of stories from major news outlets talking about supply issues across a broad spectrum of industries, energy shortages in various parts or the world, and surging inflation.
These topics are all interconnected, and I want to try to provide some insight here. Unfortunately, this isn’t necessarily a story where there is a clear solution or course of action, but it is still important to understand so that expectations can be set.
Let’s start with inflation. Inflation can be thought of as the result of all the issues currently impacting in the global economy. In August, the personal consumption expenditures index (PCE) rose by 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. PCE is the preferred gauge of the Federal Reserve in assessing price stability and this was the largest increase seen in 30 years! Of particular note was the 24.9% increase in energy prices and a 2.8% increase in food prices.
To understand what is driving the price increases, we must look under the hood at global supply chains. Chances are if you have been shopping for, well, anything recently, you have probably noticed that a lot of places are having trouble keeping things in stock. This is especially true for electronics and big-ticket items like vehicles. However, it is becoming more prevalent in everyday items. And now, with the holiday season coming up, retailers are starting to warn of potential issues with being able to get your hands on the toys and other gifts you might be planning on.
The start of this problem was born in the early stages of the pandemic when many producers anticipated a much more dire outcome than what came to pass. As a result of this view, they reduced their orders for raw materials and scaled back capacity. As it happened, demand bounced back sharply, especially with the monetary and fiscal stimulus. Additionally, as demand bounced back, there was a major shift from demand for services to demand for durable goods due to dynamics such as work from home, more eating in instead of at restaurants, along with other behavioral changes. Even as the US economy seems to be normalizing, these demand trends have continued, with durable goods purchases as a percentage of total consumption climbing to the highest levels since 2000.
Unfortunately, even in the best of times, supply cannot adapt nearly as fast as demand can change. And currently we are not in the best of times. COVID containment measures have led to shipping issues such as partial port shutdowns and weeklong quarantines. The pandemic has also led to shortages of workers in many regions resulting in longer load and unload times at shipping facilities. Even air shipments have been impacted. Commercial flights used to be able to provide some shipping capacity, but those flights are down dramatically as demand for air travel has been slow to recover.
All of this is to say that there is a significant imbalance in supply and demand. This has led to longer lead times, delays, and ultimately higher prices for goods. It shouldn’t be a surprise that these factors have driven prices up. Econ 101 tells as that increased demand and decreased supply will always result in higher prices. To date, most experts are calling for these effects to be transitory, though things still seem to be heading in the wrong direction. A lot of companies have resisted passing through higher prices to consumers, but that will likely get harder and harder to avoid if things remain the same.
In the next piece I will talk about the role energy has played in exacerbating these issues and what it is going to take to see improvement on these fronts.
David M. Nelson is president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.
