Investing primarily comes down to the relationship between risk and reward. This relationship generally has a positive bias so that as risk increases, the potential for reward rises too. Of course, rewards don’t always materialize. It is this higher uncertainty of outcomes that define the highest risk investments. It is also this higher uncertainty of outcome that drives investors to demand higher potential rewards for making the investment.
At the center of this concept is something called the risk-free rate. The risk-free rate is the return on an investment that has zero risk, but only exists in theory. In practice, any investment will have at least some risk, even if it is a very small amount. For investors in the U.S., the 3-month Treasury Bill is typically used for the risk-free rate because the market considers the chance of the U.S. government defaulting on such short-term debt to be pretty much non-existent. Since T-Bill’s are essentially equivalent to cash and impact the rates on other cash-like things such as CDs, most people consider cash as the de facto safe asset.
Since the pandemic hit in early 2020, governments across the globe responded by slashing interest rates, effectively reducing the return on cash to 0%. It had reached a cycle high of nearly 2.5% in 2019 after spending most of the 7 years following the 2008 financial crisis at 0%. Now that we have returned to 0%, the Federal Reserve has made clear that they are in no hurry to change this.
Some might be thinking that while earning nothing on cash isn’t great, it beats possibly losing money investing it elsewhere. However, there is a risk we haven’t addressed yet: inflation. Over time, the cost of our groceries, gas, clothes, Netflix, etc. all tend to increase. Currently, the most widely followed measure of inflation is clocking in at about 2%. With cash at 0%, that means the real return, after accounting for inflation, is a 2% loss! When these low interest rate environments drag on, even modest inflation can cause big drawdowns in the real value of cash. If you asked most people what the largest real drawdown has been for cash in the U.S., few would get close. From the 1930s to the 1950s, cash experienced a nearly 50% decline after accounting for inflation. That isn’t exactly what people have in mind when investing their safe money.
And in case you think that historical example is obsolete, we are actually in the midst of another sizable drawdown in real cash terms. Since 2000, cash has declined nearly 14% when adjusted for inflation. Current conditions could cause that drawdown to get deeper. So, what are investors to do with their safe money?
I wish I could say there was some exclusive solution that only financial industry insiders knew, and I could let everyone in on the secret. Unfortunately, that just isn’t the case. However, there are things investors can do to address this risk. First, they should consider what role cash is playing in their overall portfolio. If it is simply holding funds that will be spent shortly, there may not be much of an alternative. However, if the cash is acting as a ballast to offset other risky positions, investors could consider holding a broader set of assets to help serve this purpose. If constructed thoughtfully, this can still fulfill the goal of reducing volatility and drawdowns.
In addition to cash, an allocation can be made to Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS), which can help address the drag caused by inflation. Another less intuitive option is longer duration Treasury Bonds. These bonds are very sensitive to moves in interest rates, so they are often avoided in low interest environment. However, at lower rates these bonds exhibit higher amounts of convexity, meaning that even small rate decreases can generate large price gains. Given this characteristic, a little exposure here can go a long way in potentially offsetting losses in riskier assets. There are many more tools and strategies, but it is beyond the scope of this article to discuss all of them. The point is simply to think more broadly about options.
There is no question that investors are faced with difficult decisions. Portfolio construction over the next decade and beyond is going to take more consideration and creativity than it has in previous decades if investors want to achieve similar risk and reward dynamics. That will involve taking a hard look at what it is we call safe.
