In 2020, the combination of widespread lockdowns, government stimulus, and easy access laid the groundwork for a boom in retail trading in the stock market.
Retail in this case refers to individuals setting up brokerage accounts directly and making investing decisions on their own rather than with the help of an adviser. More than 10 million new retail accounts were opened in 2020, a record by a wide margin.
This dynamic has continued in 2021, with the last couple of months seeing a frenzy of activity in small company stocks that appeared to have been left for dead by Wall Street.
With prices surging in these names, some gaining 100% or more in a single day, social media has exploded with conversations about investing. Even those who have had little interest in the financial world previously seem captivated. New investing acronyms such as HODL (hold on for dear life) and YOLO (you only live once) seem to capture the extreme risk-taking and thrill-seeking behavior that is now present.
It is times like these, and there have been other periods sharing many similarities, that I feel like I am perhaps the least interesting man in the world. As a financial adviser, I research and monitor many different types of investments and investment strategies. My firm has adopted an investment approach over the last 40 years that is designed to focus on risk and limit the potential for catastrophic drawdowns. This decision-making framework is built around objective indicators and time-tested rules. We have had a lot of success with this process, but I’ll be honest: it definitely lacks the excitement described above.
To understand why, here is a what conversations at a dinner party might sound like (back when people still had dinner parties):
Acquaintance 1: “Oh, you work in investment management? What are your favorite stocks right now?”
Me: “I don’t know.”
Acquaintance 2: “So what do you think the market will do the rest of the year?”
Me: “I don’t know.”
Acquaintance 3: “Do you think stocks will fall if this new policy gets passed?”
Me: “I don’t know.”
You get the idea. Now, it isn’t as though I don’t have opinions on these things, it’s just that I know my options can be subject to many behavioral biases like overconfidence, recency bias, hindsight bias, confirmation bias, loss aversion, etc. I could keep going, but the list is long. Rules based methods are able to take emotion out of the decision-making process and avoid many of these common pitfalls.
Quantitative processes work by identifying the conditions that are most conducive to certain outcomes and positioning portfolios accordingly. They provide value on average but can’t guarantee results in any specific case. By their nature, these methods are not well suited for trying to pick one or two winning stocks out of the thousands that trade in the U.S. In the same vein, this type of modeling doesn’t say whether the market will go up or down in a particular month or quarter, it simply shows whether the current conditions are consistent with markets going up or down. Over time, when given the opportunity to make enough of these decisions, more will be right than will be wrong.
None of this is to say that the process I am describing is perfect or that everyone should adopt an approach like this. There are lots of different investment philosophies that can be used successfully, but I feel it is important right now to point out that boring can be a good thing where your investments are concerned.
This also isn’t to say that all speculation is bad. However, it is important to understand the difference in potential outcomes between the hot momentum stock of the day and a diversified investment portfolio using a disciplined process. With the understanding that all of your investment in the former could get wiped out, dedicating a small sliver of your portfolio to making investments with these types of risk vs. reward dynamics could make sense if the rest of your portfolio is managed in a way that can ensure your long-term goals are met.
