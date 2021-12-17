When we think about seasonal holiday trends in business this time of year, we would usually be thinking about retail operations with the surge in holiday shopping. However, the investment world has its own seasonal experience this time of year: capital gains distributions from mutual funds. While this certainly isn’t as fun as picking out the right gift for loved ones, 2021 is shaping up to be a doozy of a year on this front.
Let’s talk about what exactly these capital gains distributions are. Most investors know that if they buy an asset and the price goes up, they will have a capital gain when they sell it. There isn’t much consequence to this if the asset is held in a qualified retirement account like a 401(k) or an IRA. However, if the sale occurs in a taxable account, that gain gets put on the investors tax return at the end of the year and tax must be paid on that gain.
Mutual funds work the same way. When the fund buys and asset and then later sells it at a higher price, that generates a capital gain. When a mutual fund generates capital gains, it is required to pay those capital gains out to the fund shareholders (technically they have to pay the net gain number after offsetting gains with losses).
This sometimes comes as a surprise to fund owners because this capital gain has been created without the fund owner themselves buying or selling anything. While the fund owner must pay tax on this capital gains distribution, there is an offset. The distribution lowers the share price of the fund, so that when the owner eventually sells the fund, the resulting gain on that sale will be lower to the extent of any capital gains distributions.
So, what are investors looking at in terms of distributions this year? It is something of a good news/bad news situation. The good news is simply that the majority of funds have large gains, especially those funds that invest primarily is US stocks. The bad news is that means the gains distributions are going to be correspondingly large.
While the gains distributions are unique to each fund, Morningstar compiles a distribution list for many of the large fund companies, so we can get a good lay of the land by looking at that. On that report, it appears that most US focused funds will be distributing capital gains as a percentage of fund assets anywhere from high single digits to double digits, with some funds making distributions in excess of 20 percent!
While having gains is certainly preferable to not having gains, after several years of strong gains in the stock market, we often see investors wondering if there is anything that they can do regarding the annual capital gains distributions. While there are no silver bullets, there are a few things that investors might consider.
One thing to consider is just timing. If you are looking to invest in a mutual fund, pay attention to when they distribute their capital gains. If a fund normally distributes gains in December, you might want to wait until January to make your purchase so that you aren’t receiving a capital gains distribution from a fund you just purchased.
Investors could also look at a close relative of the mutual funds, something called an exchange traded fund, or ETF. ETFs operate under the same regulations as mutual funds, but they trade like stocks and have certain characteristics that make them more tax efficient. Most ETFs that invest primarily is just US stocks distribute little to no capital gains. If investors are looking to construct tax efficient portfolios, ETFs could be a key component. Keep in mind though, it might not be a good idea to just dump any mutual funds currently owned to buy ETFs as an investor could still have unrealized capital gains built up in the mutual fund that they would then have to pay tax on.
David M. Nelson is president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.
Disclosure: Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Examples are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only.
Securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. Cambridge and NelsonCorp not affiliated.
