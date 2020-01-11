New council has long to-do list
After Clinton residents went to the polls Nov. 5, the message was clear.
With a two-term mayor and three council members voted out of office that day, it was easy to see residents wanted a change in city leadership. As a result, Mayor Mark Vulich lost his office to Scott Maddasion; Cyara Peterson, Rhonda Kearns, and Gregg Obren will replace Lynn McGraw, Paul Gassman and Cody Seeley to fill a Ward 2, a Ward 4 and an at-large seat, respectively.
In the weeks leading up to the election, there were several topics that emerged. Those challenging the incumbents talked about issues that included declining population, workforce development, job retention and trades training. Much of those discussions were about making sure Clinton has the workforce in place to draw in employers and skilled workers, and as a means to keep young people, trained here, in town to live, work and raise their families.That also would help stem population loss. That’s important because not only does it build a better tax base in our community and increase traffic at local stores, but it also is good for a school district when their enrollment holds steady, especially if it should increase.
But there was another important part of the discussion that resonated with those who are living here – deteriorating homes, abandoned houses, squatters and absent landlords who don’t pay attention to their properties’ conditions. Decreased safety, increased crime and drug use, and unsightly neighborhoods are the results.
That’s bad for the residents who live here and causes people to think twice about moving here.
The good news is the city is working to bring down those houses that should be demolished and also to help rehab homes that have potential to further use.And at least two new council members talked heavily about the work that needs to be done in neighborhoods, ensuring that it will press on.
It’s going to take all of us to move the city forward. As the new council convenes Tuesday for the first time, it is our hope that its members can develop a vision, a plan and a path to strengthen Clinton’s future and its sense of community to make that happen.
