This was an exciting week for me personally in the Iowa Legislature because I had my first bill signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds. Senate File 445 is a bill I ran to expedite the property assessment challenge process. This a topic very timely as property owners are receiving their reassessed values right now.
SF 445, now signed into law by the Governor, authorizes 10-member boards of review to utilize sub-units of at least three members to conduct hearings to receive evidence and make recommendations for the resolution of property assessment protests. Final decisions on a protest still have to be considered by the full board, but this law will allow for more challenges to be heard before the July 15 deadline.
Increasing the expediency of hearing evidence for challenges is critical for property owners because any challenge that is not resolved before July 15 is automatically denied.
We passed a number of bills off the House floor this week, but the big one was Senate File 496. This bill contains many education proposals. The House amended the legislation, sending it back to the Senate for their consideration. Here are some of the big pieces in the current draft of the bill, after being amended by the House:
• Ensures all books in schools are “age appropriate.”
• Explicitly states that age-appropriate books do not include books that contain graphic images or descriptions of a sex act. Yes, this does seem like it should be a no-brainer. Unfortunately, many books of that nature have been found in Iowa schools.
• Prohibits curriculum on gender identity or sexual orientation in K-6th grade.
• Reforms the makeup of the Board of Educational Examiners to five parents, five licensed practitioners, and one school board member, ensuring parents are represented.
• Creates new pathways to license teachers to address the teacher shortage.
If a student requests an accommodation at school for a gender identity that is different than their sex at birth, the teacher must report that information to the administration and the administration must tell the parents.
The Senate had a similar proposal in their draft of the bill; however, we believe our language is a simpler approach to this. There isn’t room for discretion, bias, or an agenda. The trigger for when the parents must be informed is very clear.
It also removes the teacher from the situation so they can stick to what they really signed up to do – teaching.
The bill also removes the requirement in code to teach about AIDS and the HPV vaccine.
There is a lot of misconception around this piece of the bill so let me be clear – the bill does not prohibit instruction on either of these topics, it just eliminates the requirement.
SOS "No Activity Notice"
Registered voters who did not participate in the 2022 general election will receive a notice in the mail from the Secretary of State to confirm their address. This is a part of the general maintenance of voter rolls to ensure the integrity of our elections.
These voters have been placed on the "inactive" list. Folks on the "inactive" list are still registered to vote and vote the same as anyone else. It just means that if you remain inactive until 2026, you will eventually be removed from the voter rolls.
Registered voters made inactive through the list maintenance process can return themselves to active status by requesting an absentee ballot, voting in an election, submitting a new registration, or updating their voter registration prior to the end of 2026 general election cycle.
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who receive a ‘No Activity’ notice from his office in the mail to respond to it quickly.
Happy Easter, everyone!
