New school board member thanks voters for support
Thank you to the Clinton School District community for showing your overwhelming support of my candidacy for School Board. I want to express a special thank you to all that worked so hard to get the vote out.
I am grateful and excited for this new opportunity and look forward to serving the needs of our District. We are all blessed to live in such a wonderful school district, and I hope to help make it even better.
As I was meeting the constituents of our district, I identified one of my strengths as volunteering for a variety of community organizations. My conversations reaffirmed for me that volunteerism in this community is one of its prized jewels, and I look forward to collaborating with the citizens of Clinton to make our school community even better.
As I begin my term as your school board member, I have set goals for myself, but like most goals, I cannot achieve them on my own. I will need your help, advice, and continued involvement to make our Clinton Community Schools the best they can be. The conversations that we had during this election process about staff retention, curriculum, parent engagement, mental exhaustion of staff and the broader purpose of our schools, will motivate me to use my skills and experience to help create policies that will steer our schools toward greater efficacy and fairness. I believe those conversations are necessary to understand the needs of our students and staff from all viewpoints, to seek common ground, and to continually improve our district. We are better together!
Thank you again for your support and your vote.
Sincerely,
Jennifer Austin, Clinton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.