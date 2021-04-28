I noticed in the paper that our Second District representative, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, held a video town hall meeting in Oskaloosa recently. She responded to a question from a viewer about why she opposed the American Rescue Plan. She called it a "Democrat wishlist".
I disagree. If it were a wish list, we would not be benefiting from the direct relief this plan offers to folks like me. I’m grateful for it.
I think Ms. Miller-Meeks should have voted to support the American Rescue Plan. I believe she was wrong to vote against it.
Dave Bradley, West Liberty
