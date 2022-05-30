Over the past couple of months there has been a lot of discussion in the media on the Federal Reserve’s attempt to engineer what they call a soft landing. I would like to talk a little bit about what is meant by a soft landing and what the historical precedents for this are.
The Fed has two mandates that they use their policy tools to address: full employment and stable prices. Currently the labor market appears to be strong, so the Fed looks good on that front. Prices on the other hand have been anything but stable. It is the rising inflation we have experienced over the last year or so that the Fed is hoping to get under control.
The primary means of cooling off inflation is increasing interest rates. This generally has the impact of reducing demand since it increases the cost of money. Soft landing is a buzz word used to reference the goal of bringing inflation down without reducing demand to the point that it tips the economy into a recession.
This is not an easy thing to do! At the end of the day, interest rates are a blunt tool. Additionally, much of the current inflation is being driven by supply issues, not just demand issues. Unfortunately, none of the tools the Fed has in their arsenal are capable of impacting supply, they only work on the demand side of the equation.
So, what does history say about the Fed’s ability to raise interest rates in a way that doesn’t rock the economic boat or roil financial markets? It is not encouraging. We have a pretty good idea of the Fed’s near-term path of interest rate hikes, and it is consistent with what we would call a fast rate hike cycle. This is where rates are raised at almost every meeting. A hike at every meeting seems all but certain this year.
Looking at all the previous fast hike cycles since World War II (there have been seven not including the current cycle), only one of those periods was able to avoid a recession. That instance was about a 15-month period in 1994-1995 where the Fed raised rates from around 3% to 6% before backing off. During this period inflation was low and consistent and it was also the early stages of the internet revolution where the seeds were sown for the tech bubble of the late 1990s. This isn’t a particularly great analogue to today.
The message from financial markets is similarly discouraging. During fast hike cycles, stocks on average have gone nowhere for two years following the start of the cycle. This contrast with non-rate hike cycles where the market generally produces above average returns for the same two-year period, or even slow rate hike cycles which deliver below average, but still positive returns.
So, while it is great that the Fed recognizes the need to watch the data and has this soft landing in mind, historical odds are certainly stacked against them. As for what this means for investors, it is really a hope for the best plan for the worst type of situation. Retirees in particular, because they rely on spending from their savings, are seeing the double whammy of higher prices for goods and services, and lower prices for their financial assets as stocks and bonds have been under pressure.
It would likely be in everyone’s best interest to thoroughly review their portfolio, and some might want to consider looking at asset classes and strategies that go beyond just buying and holding stocks and bonds. Expectations should also be assessed in terms of how much savings is needed to retire, how much can be spent from existing savings, and what types of returns we might see on financial assets going forward. It is quite possible that these all look at least a little different than they have in the past decade.
David M. Nelson is president and CEO of NelsonCorp Wealth Management.
Disclosure: Investing involves risk. Depending on the types of investments, there may be varying degrees of risk. Investors should be prepared to bear loss, including loss of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Indices mentioned are unmanaged and cannot be invested into directly. Examples are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only.
Securities through Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, Inc. Cambridge and NelsonCorp not affiliated.
