Last week, on June 4, the TH published a story explaining that young adults were lagging behind other local demographic groups in the percentage of their cohort vaccinated for COVID-19.
Also on June 4, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reacted to a new study showing that nearly one-third of teenagers hospitalized with COVID-19 during a surge of cases early this year required intensive care, while 5% required mechanical ventilation.
While hospitalizations were leveling off for the 65 and older crowd in March and April, thanks to vaccines, there was an uptick in the rates of adolescents and teens getting extremely ill during that time. CDC and other experts are concerned about the potential for severe disease in young people, given what they saw this spring.
Last week’s data showed that just about 34% of people age 16 to 29 were vaccinated in Dubuque County. For the 65 and older crowd, the percentage is above 90. Here’s an instance where millennials and Gen Z really do need to listen to boomers — Get your shot.
Yes, the young and healthy typically have not been hit as hard by the virus. But the CDC warning is real, and the image of young people on ventilators ought to be enough to drive more of this demographic toward getting vaccinated. This is a generation of young people who, for the most part, were taken to the pediatrician by their parents and dutifully vaccinated for measles, mumps, rubella, chickenpox, polio, hepatitis, diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. It’s just one more shot. And it’s a really important one. Unlike polio, we aren’t to herd immunity yet for COVID-19.
Encourage the young people in your life to get a vaccine — for their own sake, and for the rest of us.
— Dubuque Telegraph Herald
