National Review published an article on Monday, commending the Iowa Legislature for its bold tax reforms. They outlined the pro-growth changes, such as the move to a flat personal and business income tax rate, and the elimination of retirement income tax.
It also acknowledged Iowa’s tax code is much more competitive than many states that border us, making us a Midwestern leader in tax reform. The article cited data showing positive migration patterns toward low-tax states nationwide, suggesting a bright future for Iowa’s population. Historic tax reform was the right thing to do for Iowans, and our actions are expected to attract new people and business to our state.
Bills of Note
• Addressing the Teacher Workforce Shortage: Senate File 2377 passed unanimously this week and will help Iowa schools recruit and retain high-quality teachers in the face of the workforce shortage. One aspect of this bill creates an alternate pathway to becoming a licensed teacher in Iowa, creating more opportunities to become a qualified teacher. It also gets rid of the requirement for the Teach Iowa Scholar program that the applicant be entering a high-need area, given that all school districts are encountering difficulties hiring teachers.
• Retail Alcohol Reform: This week I floor managed Senate File 2374 that reforms retail alcohol licenses by bringing parity to privileges, streamlining licenses, and eliminating barriers for businesses to operate in Iowa. Through the pandemic and with the continued expansion of native wineries, breweries and distilleries, Iowa’s retail structure has seen numerous policy reforms blurring the line between a strictly on-premise or off-premise retailer. By reducing the licenses from 14 to 8, a convenience or grocery store will eliminate 2/3 of their existing licenses and it also gives manufacturers the ability to have a full bar, which drives economic and tourism opportunities throughout the state. Not only is this bill reducing unnecessary governmental burden and regulation, it also brings a level of fairness to the industry.
• Senate File 2378: Bottle Bill Modernization: The Bottle Bill has been popular over the years since it was introduced as an anti-litter solution. Currently, Iowa law charges a deposit on many containers, like a can of pop at the grocery store, and then consumers can get their nickel back when the container is redeemed. The problem is redemption rates have declined over the years. Returning containers through machines at grocery store brings dirty cans into the places where we buy our food, and redemption centers are closing because the economic model built 40 years ago is no longer sustainable.
These problems have left many consumers with no simple, convenient way to get their nickel back. Senate File 2378 allows for innovative methods of redemption and triples the funding to redemption centers and allows for mobile redemption centers. These systems would help users redeem their containers, especially in rural areas, using an online account. New systems like these would allow users to sign up for an account, place an identifying sticker on the bag of containers and then the value would be refunded to their account shortly after redeeming the containers.
• Parents Matter: One of the most dominant issues in government across the country these last several months has been parental involvement in their children’s education. Elections last year dramatically illustrated the demand from parents to be more involved in their local schools, know what their children are being taught, and be aware of the materials their children can access. When parents see a lack of rigor, sexually explicit materials in their children’s curriculum, or obscene content available to them in a school library, they expect to be heard and to have a resolution. This week the Iowa Senate passed SF 2369 to empower parents and give them the ability to direct their children’s education.
The first major policy initiative in the bill is commonly referred to as the “Parents’ Bill of Rights.” It guarantees parents have access to the curriculum, library materials, guest speakers, and other information related to the public education of their children. Sexually explicit material is more commonly available in public school and parents are becoming aware of it. Many parents want a clear and consistent path to address that material with the school. This bill provides that path by codifying what is already in practice in most school districts.
The second major part of the bill gives parents that choice in education. Up to 10,000 Iowa students would be able to utilize a scholarship to pay for private school education if their family income is less than 400 percent of the federal poverty level or they have an individualized education plan (IEP). This proposal gives low- and middle-income parents in Iowa the same school choice options wealthy parents have.
With this bill all Iowa families will have access to school choice, not just parents who can afford it. The state portion of education funding is approximately $7,500 per student. In this bill, more than $5,000 of that amount is available in a scholarship for a student for private school education. The remainder is allocated to a special fund to support increased operational sharing functions to include School Resource Officers. Operational sharing is a tool used by many rural districts in Iowa to share administrators and other leadership functions with nearby districts to meet the needs of the rural school at a reduced cost.
I voted for this bill because it helps rural schools by expanding operational sharing, it eliminates an unnecessary barrier to going into teaching by removing the requirement to pass the Praxis 2 exam that has kept many good teachers out of the classroom and it helps parents addresses concerns at their kids’ schools. We are fortunate in the Senate district that I represent in Scott and Clinton counties. We have excellent public schools where teachers are doing a great job ensuring that all students are growing and are well prepared for post-secondary success. I believe that most parents will continue to choose their local public school district for the education of their children. This bill simply allows for a small number of students from low- to moderate-income families to choose private school if it better serves their needs.
Last year the Iowa Senate passed bills ensuring parents had the option to send their children to school full time, making Iowa’s open enrollment law applicable to all students, and giving parents the choice to decide if their child wore a mask to school. SF 2369 continues to implement that pro-parent agenda and empowers parents with a clear and consistent path to involvement in their local schools.
If you have any questions or concerns about the legislative process or specific bills or issues, please feel free to contact me at (563) 289-7335 or chris.cournoyer@legis.iowa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.